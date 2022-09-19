Pair of Region 11 teams on top of volleyball and girls soccer RPI standings; three teams drop in latest football rankings – Cache Valley Daily

SMITHFIELD – A pair of Region 11 teams in both girls soccer and volleyball remain on top of the latest 4A RPI rankings. Sky View and Green Canyon remain at their similar positions in volleyball, ranked 1st and 2nd respectively with the Bobcats remaining the Lone undefeated team in all of 4A with a 13-0 record. There was no movement among any Region 11 volleyball teams in this week’s RPI standings.

A pair of Region 11 teams remain on top of the 4A girls soccer standings, but who they are is different from a week ago. Green Canyon was the 2nd ranked team behind Mountain Crest last week, but the Wolves suffered losses against Sky View (2-1) and then Mountain Crest (3-0), dropping them two spots in the latest RPI rankings. In their place, the Ridgeline Riverhawks moved up one spot to join the Mustangs atop the 4A rankings.

In football, every Region 11 team now has a 1-1 region record and the latest RPI rankings reflect movement from everyone except Mountain Crest, who remains at the same spot they were ranked a week ago. Ridgeline dropped two spots after their loss on Homecoming night to Sky View (which helped bump the Bobcats up one spot), Logan dropped one spot after getting doubled up by Bear River (which helped improve the Bears by one spot), and Green Canyon dropped one spot after being shut out by Mountain Crest.

FOOTBALL

REGION 11 FOOTBALL RPI

4-Rigeline (3-3, 1-1)

6-Mountain Crest (3-3, 1-1)

8-Logan (3-3, 1-1)

9-Sky View (2-4, 1-1)

10-Green Canyon (1-5, 1-1)

11-Bear River (2-4, 1-1)

5A FOOTBALL

10-Box Elder (5-1, 2-0)

1A 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL

2-Rich (3-2)

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Thursday

– Green Canyon (1-5) vs Ridgeline (3-3) Thursday at 7 pm The football game will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

Friday

– Bear River (2-4) vs Sky View (2-4) at 7 pm Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here; Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Logan (3-3) vs Mountain Crest (3-3) at 7 pm The football game will be broadcast on 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Box Elder (5-1) at Bountiful (4-2) at 7 p.m

– Rich (3-2) at Thermopolis, Wyoming at 3 p.m

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 11 VOLLEYBALL RPI

1-Sky View (13-0)

2-Green Canyon (12-2)

4-Ridgeline (11-3)

11-Mountain Crest (3-10)

12-Bear River (1-7)

13-Logan (1-13)

5A VOLLEYBALL

14-Box Elder (8-7)

1A VOLLEYBALL

2-Rich (11-3)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Tuesday

– Sky View vs Ridgeline at 6:30 pm

– Mountain Crest vs. Logan at 6:30 p.m

– Bear River vs. Green Canyon at 6:30 p.m

– Box Elder vs Bonneville at 6:30 pm

Thursday

– Green Canyon vs Sky View at 5 pm

– Logan vs Bear River at 6:30 pm

– Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest at 6:30 pm

– Box Elder at Viewmont at 6:30 pm

Friday

– Rich at Layton Christian at 6:15 p.m

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER RPI

1-Mountain Crest (9-3)

2-Ridgeline (10-2)

4-Green Canyon (8-4)

7-Sky View (5-6)

9-Logan (4-8)

11-Bear River (3-8)

5A GIRLS SOCCER

20-Box Elder (6-6)

GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Tuesday

– Box Elder at Bonneville at 3:30 p.m

– Mountain Crest vs. Logan at 7 p.m

– Bear River vs Sky View at 7 pm

– Green Canyon vs Ridgeline at 7 pm

Friday

– Box Elder vs Bountiful at 3:30 pm









