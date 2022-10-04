Pair of Neighbors bringing Simulation golf to north Fargo – InForum

FARGO — Dan Bergerson can distinctly recall when he got hooked on golfing.

Unfortunately, he also vividly remembers the disappointment of putting the Clubs away for the season.

It was that disappointment that inspired him to open a golf simulator in his north Fargo neighborhood, which he will do when he and partner David Piper open Dogleg North in the Northport Shopping Center along Broadway.

Bergerson had played at El Zagal as a child, but college and his engineering career eventually got in the way. Roughly two years ago, they picked up golf “pretty hard” again towards the end of the season. He wanted to continue scratching his golf itch, but Mother Nature said otherwise. “We live in Fargo. Now what?” Bergerson wondered.

Not long after that, Bergerson decided he wanted to operate his own golf simulator. They doggedly pursued the right space, but ultimately decided they wanted something bigger.

Running the idea past neighbor and golfing partner Piper reignited the spark to open Dogleg North. Piper himself picked up golf as a law school student, but he drifted to the rink rather than the links once the weather turned. “In the winters, I used to play hockey, but I feel like I’m too old for that,” he joked.

The feedback Bergerson and Piper received from fellow Golfers at Edgewood was clear: they too wanted a place to golf in the winter, but they wanted something on the north side of the metro area.

Virtually all of the metro area’s winter-friendly golf destinations are located on the south side of the metro. Moorhead has The Clubhouse, while Fargo and West Fargo have Suite Shots, Golf Addiction and Gimmie’s. All are south of Interstate 94.

Golfers on the north side have plenty of courses but deserve a wintertime destination, Piper said. “There’s a ton of golfers in north Fargo and north Moorhead,” he remarked. “It feels like it’s just a really good fit for the north Fargo community.”

Dogleg North will feature four roomy bays with ultra-wide screens. A key differentiator will be 4K projectors, which Bergerson and Piper believe will be a first in the area. “You get a much clearer picture. It’s kind of a better experience,” Piper said.

Bergerson anticipates the simulators will feature over 300 courses from across the nation. Among others, the Simulator will include famous courses such as Augusta National, Payne’s Valley, Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, TPC Sawgrass, Bethpage Black, Whistling Straits, Pebble Beach and Fossil Trace.

There will also be food, drinks and alcoholic beverages available, which Piper feels will make it an attractive destination for casual and serious golfers. “It’ll be more than just golf. It’ll be a good place to hang out, socialize and watch maybe the Masters or football, catch a drink and just catch up with friends,” he said.

Playing on a Simulator means Golfers don’t need to worry about pace of play or tracking down unruly shots. For that reason, Bergerson felt Dogleg North would be a way “to grow the game” and attract new faces. “People who are new to the game, kids and family members of golfers can go there and be comfortable,” he commented.

Dogleg North plans to offer both men’s and women’s leagues in addition to other events. Golfers will even have the opportunity to drop in for a round when the facility is unstaffed, using a door code they receive after booking online.

If all goes well, Dogleg North hopes to open before Christmas. Construction is currently underway and progressing on schedule, Piper reported.

Once Dogleg North opens, the Neighbors turned business partners expect a positive response from Golfers in north Fargo and beyond. “It’s just kind of a one-stop shop to meet up with friends and have a good time,” Piper summarized.