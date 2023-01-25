Pair of LSU Basketball Signees Named McDonald’s All-Americans

LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday.

LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams.

This is the second consecutive year that LSU has signed a McDonald’s All-American. Flau’jae Johnson was one last year and she has played as one of the top freshmen in the SEC this year.

