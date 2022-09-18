Pair Of Late Goals Deny Men’s Soccer At Fairfield

Princeton had the edge in shots and corner kicks at Fairfield, but the Stags worked the advantage where it matters most as the Tigers dropped a 3-1 decision on the road.

The Tigers had a 16-9 edge in shots, a 6-4 edge in shots and goals and a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks, but it was the Stags who broke open a 1-1 game with a pair of goals in the final half hour.

The Stags got on the scoreboard first via a Princeton own goal in the 27th minute. Viggo Sjoberg looped a long serve from just over the half line that Khamari Hadaway knocked down, but the ball banged off a close Princeton defender and inside the right post.

The Tigers were putting pressure on from there to close out the first half, but were unable to bring the match level. The best chance for Princeton came in the 40th minute when Harry Roberts fired a low cross into the box from the left flank and was just one step ahead of a hard-charging Daniel Diaz on Bon .

Princeton scored a momentary equalizer in the 59th minute with an own goal from Fairfield — the second game in a row for the Tigers where both teams scored an own goal. This one came when Mateo Godoy sent a service in from the left flank and a Fairfield defender headed it right by his own keeper and inside the left post.

Any momentum Princeton had quickly Vanished when Rasmus Sorensen Rejnhold headed home a Sjoberg free kick just under three minutes later.

The Tigers responded with three quick shots to try and pull even again, but an offering from Walker Gillespie and two from Jack Jasinski each sailed high.

In the 72′, Hadaway made the save of the night, denying Sorensen Rejnhold who was in alone and then scampering back tpo the line to hammer away the rebound before it crossed over for a would-be insurance goal for Fairfield which would have all but iced the contest.

Hadway was unable to stop Fairfield’s next chance as Thomas Drillien scored in the 77′ to secure an insurance marker for the Stags. Princeton all but tied the game just before Fairfield found its third goal when a corner kick bounced around the six-yard box before finally James Anderson collected a loose ball. He quickly sent his team in transition and Raz Amir worked down the left side before sending a pass to the center where Drillien connected on the score.

The Tigers return to Sherrerd Field for a match with Loyola on September 20 at 7 pm