Pair of former Seminoles signed to NBA rosters

A pair of former Florida State men’s basketball players have landed on NBA rosters in the past few days. On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed forward John Butler. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed a guard Dwayne Bacon. Per team policy for both clubs, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Butler was with the Pelicans NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas, Nev. in recent months. They went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Butler, 7-2, 174, played one collegiate season at Florida State, where he averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 31 games. During his rookie campaign, Butler led the Seminoles with 33 three-point shots made as he became the first true freshman in school history to lead Florida State in three-point shots made and three-point field goal shooting percentage (.393). In the 2022 NBA 2K Summer League, Butler appeared in four games (two starts) for the Pelicans, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 12-of-16 (.750) from the floor and 6-of-9 (.667) from three-point range.

Bacon was last in the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic. They spent this past season playing overseas.

During the 2020-21 season, Bacon (6’6″, 221) appeared in all 72 games (50 starts) for the Orlando Magic, averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. Across four seasons with Orlando (2020-21) and Charlotte (2017-20), Bacon has averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes.