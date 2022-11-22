Pair of Boston Celtics guards ranked eighth and ninth-best active NBA players born in 1994

The Boston Celtics have fared well in the eyes of the new metric put together by HoopsHype NBA Analyst Alberto De Roa yet again, with a pair of the team’s backcourt players checking in as the eighth and ninth-best active NBA players who were born in 1994 .

The metric, dubbed “Global Rating” by De Roa, “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court.” The Boston players in question, Veteran guards Marcus Smart and Derrick White, ranked out as eighth and ninth-best among their age cohort respectively.

Ranked just ahead of Caris LeVert and behind (in order) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jerami Grant, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Clint Capela, Smart and White also rated out as the 83rd and 93rd-best players in the league so far this season as well per Global Ranking.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire