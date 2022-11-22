Pair of Boston Celtics guards ranked eighth and ninth-best active NBA players born in 1994
The Boston Celtics have fared well in the eyes of the new metric put together by HoopsHype NBA Analyst Alberto De Roa yet again, with a pair of the team’s backcourt players checking in as the eighth and ninth-best active NBA players who were born in 1994 .
The metric, dubbed “Global Rating” by De Roa, “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court.” The Boston players in question, Veteran guards Marcus Smart and Derrick White, ranked out as eighth and ninth-best among their age cohort respectively.
Ranked just ahead of Caris LeVert and behind (in order) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jerami Grant, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Clint Capela, Smart and White also rated out as the 83rd and 93rd-best players in the league so far this season as well per Global Ranking.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Related
Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas lands new broadcasting gig with Overtime Elite
The Boston Celtics’ players are clearly buying into Joe Mazzulla’s coaching
Boston’s Al Horford rated second-best active NBA player born in 1986
Is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum a star or a superstar?
If Robert Williams III is healthy, the Boston Celtics have a shot at the Finals
Celtics Lab 154: What’s true, false, or too soon to tell about early-season Boston Celtics Trends with Chris Forsberg
List
Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/18)
List
NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 126-101 obliteration of Atlanta Hawks
List
Celtics star Jayen Brown opens up on his meeting with Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire
List
Three observations from the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire