Painter pleads for consistent officiating of Edey

Purdue big man Zach Edey is a target. At 7-4 and 290 pounds, it’s difficult for him not to be.

But Boilermakers Coach Matt Painter is getting tired of it.

After Purdue’s 58-55 win over Maryland on Sunday, Painter expressed frustration with what he considered officiating inconsistency toward Edey.

“It gets frustrating for him,” Painter said. “He’s like a pinata out there. You guys been to a party lately where there’s a pinata? They hit ’em really hard and the candy comes out. I don’t think there’s any candy inside Zach, though. It gets old. It really does.”

Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds (which Painter called an “OK” game for the big man), including 4-of-6 free throws. They had 4 of those in the second half. They drew 7 fouls against Maryland and committed 2.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button