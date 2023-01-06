Paint-N-Party at Averitt Center for the Arts January 13







Averitt Center for the Arts’ next Paint-N-Party will be held January 13, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm, at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts. The center is located at 31 East Vine Street.

The cost to participate in the workshop is $35. Call Tony Phillips at 912-212-2787 to register.​

The instructor will be Erika Busbee, and the event is sponsored by BoroTakeout.

From the Averitt Center:

No experience necessary! Just come and have fun with friends and your favorite drink! (21+ to drink) Price includes a 16 x 20 Canvas and art supplies that you will use to create your very own masterpiece. Don’t wait, sign up today! Our instructor will guide you through the steps to paint your version of the painting-of-the-month.

Visit Averitt Center for the Arts’ website HERE.





