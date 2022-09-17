Paige Spiranac throws ceremonial first pitch before Brewers vs Yankees

Golf has officially arrived at American Family Field with the opening of the Brewers’ new X-Golf America facility.

And to celebrate the opening, golf social media influencer and former pro Paige Spiranac had the honor of conducting the ceremonial first drive on Thursday on one of the golf Simulator bays housed on the Club Level above left field.

