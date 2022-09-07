Paige Spiranac Staunchly Advocates for Greg Norman’s Controversial LIV Golf Announcement

Since the Inception of LIV Golf, the Tour has been criticized by many. One of the most notable critics of the lucrative Tour has been Paige Spiranac. However, the influencer finally appreciated the Saudi-backed Tour for its latest announcement. Moreover, Spiranac also praised the Tour’s CEO, Greg Norman, for the new initiation. A few days ago, Greg Norman announced that the players would be allowed to wear shorts in LIV Golf. The allowance of shorts has been a controversial topic in men’s golf for years. Although the decision itself has been received with mixed opinions, golf’s most popular entity approved the decision. During the recent Episode of her podcast, ‘Playing A Round With Paige Renee’, Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on Greg Norman’s announcement.

Paige Spiranac sides with Greg Norman and LIV Golf

Following Norman’s announcement, Spiranac first showed her approval of the decision on Twitter. The former pro tweeted“Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same”. A few days later, Paige Spiranac further elaborated on the topic in her podcast.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States plays her third shot at the 14th hole during the first round of the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2016 in Dubai , United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Maxim’s 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive first confessed that she hasn’t watched any of the LIV Golf events. However, she did admit to watching the Highlights of the Invitational series. Spiranac then talked about the lucrative series’ latest announcement.

Paige Spiranac said, “I love the fact that they are wearing shorts. Now that was something that Greg Norman announced, which I’ve been an Advocate for the Longest time and I feel that they should have been wearing shorts“. The social media influencer then talked about how the players are obliged to wear pants despite the hot weather conditions.

Spiranac said, “It just is unbelievable that they still have these guys playing and 100 plus degree weather with 90% humidity in the summer. And they’re wearing pants”. Although women professional golfers have been allowed to wear shorts for quite some period, the idea was rejected for men professionals.

Nevertheless, with LIV Golf’s latest announcement, men golfers will finally be allowed to wear shorts. Moreover, Spiranac has been an advocate of the idea for a pretty long time. This is just one of many changes made by LIV Golf in the sport of golf.

