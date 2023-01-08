Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For ‘Slow Female Golfer’ Comments

Former professional golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac roasted a Twitter user who suggested there should be separate par-3 courses for “slow female golfers” on weekends.

Nick Adams, an American author who proclaims to be an “alpha male” in his profile, received widespread backlash on the social media platform before engaging in a back-and-forth with Spiranac over his controversial remarks.

His original tweet, which has received 3.7 million views and counting, read: “Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female Golfers so they don’t clog up the Championship courses on the weekends?

“There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today!”

Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female Golfers so they don’t clog up the Championship courses on the weekends? There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today !January 7, 2023 See more

Many accounts were quick to tag Spiranac in the hope of a riposte, and she didn’t disappoint, writing: “Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit it more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say ‘hit it Sally’ when someone in the group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl.”

Adams responded, mocking Spiranac’s perceived lack of success on the course, writing: “Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball.”

Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in the group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl. https://t.co/jrbMIIhJk0January 7, 2023 See more

Time for one last volley from Spiranac. “Listen Nick, we all know I have Fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs),” the 29-year-old added.

The exchange captured the attention of many, the overwhelming majority of whom were in support of Spiranac, with other notable female voices getting involved, including Hailey Rae Ostrom and Epson Tour pro Hannah Gregg.

Gregg wrote: “My dad told me a long time ago, if you have to declare something about yourself (I’m a really nice guy, I’m actually really good at putting, I’m an alpha male) there’s a 1008642567887 million percent chance that you’re the opposite.”