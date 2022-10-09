Paige Spiranac Reveals Top 10 Golf Courses on Her Bucket List and #1 Is No Surprise

Paige Spiranac rose to popularity when she became a social media influencer. From none to 10 million, the number of her followers grew across all the digital platforms within no time. She established her name in the world of digital media because of her content-making skills.

She left professional golfing once she became a full-time internet influencer. However, that didn’t stop her from playing golf. In fact, she creates and posts videos on her social channels after playing the sport in different courses worldwide.

Recently, Spiranac shared the Top 10 golf courses she would love to play. And here is the list of her favorites:

10. Bear Creek – Denver, CO

Spiranac named the Colorado-based golf course as her tenth favorite one. The legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay designed this Masterpiece that stretches 7200-yards in 1985.

As a Colorado native, Spiranac is emotionally attached to the Bear Creek golf course. However, it didn’t make it to her Top 5 list because of one reason; It is a men-only golf club, and she might not get a chance to play there.

9. Real Club Valderrama – San Roque, Spain

The 71-par golf course in Spain is considered one of the best in the world. The famous British-American golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones, designed this gem in 1985.

Notably, many tournaments were conducted at this legendary golf course, including the Volvo Masters and the 1997 Ryder Cup. Paige Renee Spiranac named it her 9th favorite course on her bucket list.

8. Royal County Down – Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Situated in links settings in the Murlough Nature Reserve, Ireland’s Royal County Down is Spiranac’s eighth favorite course. In the presence of the backdrop of the Mountains of Morne and the Shores of Dundrum Bay, it can be considered one of the most beautiful golf courses.

Originally designed by Old Tom Morris in 1889, many popular architects have redesigned the Royal County Down throughout the years. Notably, Golf Digest often rates it the Top #1 on their Greatest Golf Courses list.

7. TPC Sawgrass – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

The home of the PLAYERS Championship is next on the line on Spiranac’s favorite golf courses. As a matter of fact, former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman created the course as a unique venue to host the prestigious tournament. It is considered one of the must-play courses worldwide.

6. Muirfield Village Golf Club – Dublin, OH

The beautiful course was born after the golf legend Jack Nicklaus rebuilt it numerous times until he was satisfied. Like TPC Sawgrass, the 18-hole course is home to another prestigious event on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament.

Paige Spiranac named the course her 6th favorite in the world. Notably, the social media influencer had given the course preview at Muirfield in June this year, ahead of the Memorial Tournament.

5. Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Sheboygan, WI

Whistling Straits is one of the most beautiful Masterpieces of the famous designer Peter Dye. The 72-hole course has been a host of several memorable golf events. Spiranac’s fifth favorite golf course has hosted multiple PGA Championships and the 2021 Ryder Cup.

4. The Old Course at St. Andrews – St Andrews, Scotland

It is no wonder that Spiranac would choose the Old Course as one of her Top 5 courses worldwide. After all, it is the oldest golf course in the world. Additionally, St. Andrews is considered the home of golf.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 15, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US waves to spectators as he walks over the Swilken Bridge on the 18th during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

The Old Course has often hosted one of the four major events of men’s golf, the Open Championship. Recently, the course hosted the 150th Open Championship.

3. Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, PA

According to the World’s Sexiest Woman Alive, her parents grew up in Pittsburgh, near Oakmont. And she wants to play golf there with them at least once.

Established in 1903, the Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the toughest golf courses in the world. Notably, it is known for hosting the second-highest number of major tournaments in the US, after the Augusta National.

2. Pine Valley Golf Club – Pine Valley, NJ

Golf Digest has been naming Spiranac’s second favorite golf course as the #1 in its 100 Greatest lists since 2017. The golf Magazine also has named it #1 in its Best in State since 1985. And Spiranac wishes to play on it at least once in her lifetime.

1. Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA

The Augusta National is the home of the Masters Tournament. Since the players need exclusive membership or invite to play in the beautiful and toughest course, many expressed interest in playing there. And Spiranac is no different.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 10, 2022 Scottie Scheffler of the US celebrates with his caddy Ted Scott on the 18th green after winning The Masters REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The legendary Amateur champion, Bobby Jones, and Clifford Roberts founded the private course. The famous golf course architect Alister MacKenzie and Bobby Jones designed this piece of art located in Augusta.

Which golf course do you like the most? Do you have a similar bucket list as Spiranac?

