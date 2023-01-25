Paige Spiranac regrets not having had a good career in professional golf

In recent years, Paige Spiranac has become quite the celebrity in the world of golf and social media, thanks to her beauty and sexiness, as well as the advice she gives for those who want to improve their golf game. She herself was a professional golfer, but nothing ever really stood out or happened with her.

This is a thorn in Paige’s side, who admitted that, for her, it “sucks” not to have made it in professional golf, as well as coming clean and admitting that she “wasn’t good enough” to stand out on the pro circuit.

She tried in 2015, but failed to make it onto the circuit

Paige turned pro in late 2015, having participated in the developmental tournament known as the Cactus Tour. But her level was not to earn a place on the pro circuit, so she decided to bet on her presence and something that has currently made her perhaps more famous than if she were battling on the greens of the pro circuit: being an influencer.

And boy, has it paid off. Last year she was declared the sexiest woman alive in the world by Maxima magazine, plus she has nearly four million followers on Instagram.

During a Q&A session, Paige opened up about not being able to make it on the pros circuit, “Yeah, it really sucks. I played my ass off. I was a highly ranked junior golfer, I had a decent college career, and honestly , even the year I played professionally I had some good tournaments and some bad tournaments, but it wasn’t all bad.”

She is disappointed that she didn’t get to where she wanted to be

“I was a very good player, but not good enough. Realizing that you’re not good enough or that you’re missing something gnaws at you, but I’m not going to sit around and cry and feel disappointed that I didn’t t achieve a dream, but that I worked my butt off to succeed otherwise,” she added.

“I always think it’s interesting that people give me a hard time about it. Just because I didn’t achieve a dream doesn’t mean I can’t start over and achieve another one. I think it’s healthy to be able to get back up, strive and work hard to keep succeeding at something,” he finished off.

Spiranac, 29, has received criticism from those who claim she has only become famous for her physique, and recently launched her OnlyFans-type site, titled OnlyPaigewhich will feature special content, more racy images, but no nudity.

“This subscription is an exciting and fun way to connect with me like never before, featuring everything from golf instruction and peeks into my daily life, to behind-the-scenes of special events and photo shoots,” she assures.