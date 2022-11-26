Paige Spiranac Ranked 2nd Most Influential Woman in Golf: #1 Awarded to President of a Billion Dollar American Brand

The former golfer Paige Spiranac is still a crucial part of golf, despite her retirement from professional golf. And a stamp was put on this fact by ‘The Top 100 Most Influential People in Golf,’ the beauty of the golf world Retired from professional golf in December 2016 and started her online career. Besides sharing golf content online, she is also an entrepreneur who knows her customers well; therefore, she serves them well.

The YouTube videos of Spiranac are popular and are very helpful for aspiring golfers as she gives tips online. Therefore, despite being away from professional golf, she still stands close enough to be ranked among the top 100 people in the golf world. These top 100 have had a significant impact on all golf lovers and have made a difference. Let’s find out where the golf beauty Spiranac stands on the list. Also, let’s find out who surpassed the golf beauty.

Where does Paige Spiranac stand?

The day began with good news when Spiranac discovered she was among the top 100 most influential people in the golf world. It was a proud moment for her as she stood at number 34, leaving behind former number one Scottie Scheffler, ranked 98. Not just this, the top LPGA player, Lydia Ko, and PGA star Justin Thomas, also stood behind her, on number 82 and 42, respectively.

She shared this news on her Instagram story with a Screenshot and Tagged ‘today’s golfer.’ She thanked them and wrote, “Was ranked 34th and the second highest women on the list of influential people in golf!” Yes. You read that right; she didn’t just rank 34th but also was the second most influential woman on the list. It is not a shock as she was also on top of the most followed golfer on Instagram.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 05: Paige Spiranac of the United States having fun during her practice round as a preview for the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 5, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Spiranac has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram and over 11 million followers across social media. Maxim Magazine also named 29-year-old former golfer ‘Sexiest Woman Alive. It is safe to say that the golf beauty well deserved her crown. The former LPGA player is not just another influencer, but bold and feisty. She is well aware of the rules of social media; therefore, she plays the game better than most. And hence, she has one of the best networks of partners.

Who was ranked as the most influential woman in golf?

The President of Titleist Golf Balls, Mary Lou Bohn, was the most influential woman on the list. She stood firm on number 28, making Spiranac the second. According to the statistics, 69% of pro golfers on the PGA tour play with the Titleist Golf Balls, which is an endorsement. In 2021, they recorded net sales of $2 billion. Therefore, she deserved to be number one.

What are your thoughts on the top 100 rankings? Are you satisfied? Let us know in the comments below.