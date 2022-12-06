Paige Spiranac Once Revealed How the ‘Hypocrisy’ in Golf Lead People to Point Finger at Her for ‘Ruining the Game’

Paige Spiranac left her professional golfing career to become a social media personality. From zero to over 10 million, the number of her followers across all social platforms increased within a course of the past 5+ years. Her Popularity helped her get millions-worth of sponsorships from popular international brands. Nevertheless, she still receives hate from online and offline communities alike.

Unlike other women golfers, Spiranac doesn’t enjoy wearing traditional golf attire while playing the sport. And for this, she receives the most hatred from the golf community.

In an Episode of her podcast, ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee’ in 2020, she Revealed the “hypocrisy” of the sport. “It’s an act,” she said. “I feel like everyone in golf is just playing this part of this perfect golfer,” Spiranac continued, “when in reality, it’s nothing like that.”

Paige Spiranac slams the ‘gentleman’s game’ concept of golf

Golf is considered a gentleman’s game as it is played with a sense of morality, social integrity, and camaraderie. However, Spiranac Revealed through her podcast that the gentlemanship among the players is not there anymore.

“There’s just so much Hypocrisy in golf,” she said. “And it’s so frustrating for me.” According to the Colorado native, the sport and the golf community still need to adjust to the ‘all are equal’ concept.

“It’s this big boys club where if someone does something, they’ll cover that up,” she added. “But I wear a tank top, and I’m the s**t, and I’m the w***e,” Spiranac complained. “And I’m the one that’s ruining the game.”

Notably, Spiranac used to play golf professionally because she loved the game. However, her dress code has always been a problem in her career.

While playing as a professional golfer, people felt it was not appropriate to wear clothes she would consider comfortable. Still, Spiranac receives similar hatred for promoting golf courses through social media platforms by dressing unconventionally.

The Colorado native built a successful brand using her ‘unconventional’ content creation method

Paige Spiranac built a brand under her name. Despite getting criticism from people for ‘ruining golf,’ she worked hard to post entertaining and engaging content to create a name for herself in the social media world.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac Attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022. in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

She now has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, a feat no one in the golf world has achieved yet, which led her to get brand endorsements from big brands like PointsBet, Shotscope, and Dynamic Brands. Furthermore, the International Magazine ‘Maxim’ named her the Sexiest Woman Alive in 2022.

From the beginning of her career, Spiranac received nothing but hate for the way she dressed. The Criticism make her worry at first. However, she has learned to accept it as the traditional mentality of the golf community. Furthermore, more women are following her lead now and wearing more comfortable clothes to golf courses.

