Paige Spiranac Once Had a Bold Response for All Her Golf Critics

The internet Sensation and ex-golfer, Paige Spiranac, was in the Headlines when she was invited to the Dubai Ladies Masters. People thought she didn’t deserve to be there, as she couldn’t even be part of the top 1000 female golfers. After receiving huge criticism from everyone, Paige finally defended herself and gave a fitting reply.

People believed they invited her to the Dubai Ladies Master only because she looks good and has a huge social media following. Paige had around 1.3 million followers then and today she has over 3.5 million social media followers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac expressed her feelings

After her appearance at the Dubai Ladies Masters, Paige Spiranac received threats on social media and got trolled. She finally defended herself by saying that she was happy to be there at the event, even if it was because of her social media followers. She loves them and they support her.

She stood up for herself, appreciated her followers and said,“I wouldn’t be here without it. I’m very fortunate that I have all these followers and that they like watching me and seeing what I do. So, I think it’s really cool, and it’s given me a gateway to help my professional golf career, and that’s really what I want to do, is just play golf, because I love it so much.”

Not in the same league as top players

Paige expressed her true feelings and came clean. She does not think that she is in the same league as the top players. The ex-golfer played well, and she loves golf but when compared; she believes she lacks somewhere. But it hurts her to see that people are neglecting the fact that she is trying hard. She may or may not make it, but she is putting efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 05: Paige Spiranac of the United States is overcome by emotion whilst talking about being a victim of Cyber ​​Bullying during her press conference as a preview for the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 5, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Paige was very clear about what she wants to do. She paid attention to improving her game and ignored what people were saying about her behind her back and on social media.

Watch this Story- Harsh Public Scrutiny One Made Paige Spiranac Succumb to Pressure and Almost Quit Her Career

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 29-year-old named “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim magazine, quit golf in December 2016. She said that it was never about the physical ability, it was always about her mental well being. Today she is doing great on social media. People love her, her instructional videos and her podcast where she shares her personal and professional experiences.

What are your thoughts on Paige Spiranac being targeted by critics. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.