Paige Spiranac Models ‘Golf Girl Outfits’ In New IG Video

No one looks better on the links than the “OG Insta golf girl.”







(Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Being Maxim’s “sexiest woman alive” and the world’s preeminent golf influencer, it goes without saying: No one heats up a golf course quite like Paige Spiranac.

The latest clip from the self-proclaimed “OG Insta golf girl” finds this fact in evidence. Spiranac showcases a variety of killer outfits to be donned at different types of courses, from a green “Country Club” dress, “Public Course” leggings and tanks, and of course, plunging crop Tops and short skirts for “IG Golf Girl” photo Ops.

No one look proved most popular as Spiranac’s 3.7 million followers responded to her inquiry into their favorite. One self-described “golf newbie” replied, “Do Instagram golf girls give you the credit you deserve for creating this world for us?!”

Spiranac also got back to a few fans, including one who, on behalf of their significant other, asked about the best attire for curvy female golfers who want to perfect their swing.

“Sports bras help. Have her stand a little farther away from the ball so she doesn’t feel jammed up at set up,” Spiranac offered. “It’s not the ‘proper’ way to swing but that’s the only thing that has helped me.”

In more timely Spiranac IG-related news, the Maxim Hot 100 leader wore a “USA” tie front top to show support for the US Men’s National Team ahead of its washes with England and Wales and triumphant 1-0 win against Iran.

But for Spiranac’s most popular recent ‘gram, check out her stunning Street Fighter-themed Halloween costume.

Tags: Entertainment golf Influencers Instagram models Paige Spiranac sexy sports video Women

