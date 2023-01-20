Paige Spiranac Launches Subscription Golf Instruction Site

Former professional golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac has launched OnlyPaige, a new subscription-based service offering golf tips and providing a glimpse into her life behind the scenes.

Spiranac, 29, announced the news on social media and teased fans about what they can expect from the service.

