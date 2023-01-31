Paige Spiranac Has 1 Question About NFL Officiating

Paige Spiranac throws out the first pitch during a Milwaukee Brewers game.

MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 16: Social Influencer Paige Spiranac throws out a first pitch during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees on September 16, 2022, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in somewhat controversial fashion due to some pretty questionable officiating.

For Paige Spiranac, while she’s excited for the upcoming Super Bowl Matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the situation Yesterday raises some questions. Taking to Twitter, she begged the question whether the league needs to step in and modify the rules so that the level of officiating we received yesterday is improved moving forward.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button