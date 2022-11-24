Paige Spiranac Calls Herself ‘Insufferable’ and Gets Love From the Golf Community

Paige Spiranac has come a long way since she bid goodbye to her professional golf career. She retired from golf in 2016 and pursued her online career, where she reached heights. The golf beauty successfully created an Empire of 3.7 million followers online who love and cherish her. It was evident after her recent tweet how much people love and appreciate her. When you become famous, it’s apparent that people love you, but also, it’s evident that people envy you.

Being the highlight of the golfing world, even though Spiranac is no longer a professional golfer, is a challenging task. She is always in the limelight, and the media dramatically focuses on her. What she is doing, where she is going, and her every comment becomes the talk of the town. However, it does matter how all the information about her is presented in the news. The Headlines matter, and they don’t add an edge to her personality.

Paige Spiranac receives love from her fans

The latest tweet by the golf beauty created a stir when she called herself insufferable. She wrote, “Honestly, if I just read all the fake headlines about myself, I would hate me too. I sound insufferable.” Spiranac often gets a lot of hate and nasty comments on her post. Despite all her fans’ love, she is untouched by the online world’s cruelty. And sometimes, the headlines about her send the wrong message to people.

The former golfer believes that fake headlines are why people despise or disrespect her. They don’t care to find out if the news or information trending online about her is true. Spiranac believes that the fake Headlines make her sound unbearable. That is why people hate her.

However, her fans denied her claims. The comments on her tweet proved how much her genuine fans love her. There was more love than hate, along with words of appreciation. They called her a lovely person, which many can agree to. She has a big heart and a bold personality. You will never see the former LPGA player kneeling to the wrong in the world. Let’s see what her fans had to say about her.

Thus, she received a lot of positive comments.

Why did fans go crazy after the announcement?

A few days back, Spiranac’s fans went gaga over her new announcement is Twitter. Her towel line was in stock, but that wasn’t the best part. The ‘happy place’ became happier for all the fans because she launched three towels. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and bombarded the comment section with appreciation. It also showed how much fans acknowledge and love her.

What are your thoughts about her comments? Do you think she sounds insufferable?