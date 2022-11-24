Paige Spiranac Calls Herself ‘Insufferable’ and Gets Love From the Golf Community
Paige Spiranac has come a long way since she bid goodbye to her professional golf career. She retired from golf in 2016 and pursued her online career, where she reached heights. The golf beauty successfully created an Empire of 3.7 million followers online who love and cherish her. It was evident after her recent tweet how much people love and appreciate her. When you become famous, it’s apparent that people love you, but also, it’s evident that people envy you.
Being the highlight of the golfing world, even though Spiranac is no longer a professional golfer, is a challenging task. She is always in the limelight, and the media dramatically focuses on her. What she is doing, where she is going, and her every comment becomes the talk of the town. However, it does matter how all the information about her is presented in the news. The Headlines matter, and they don’t add an edge to her personality.
Paige Spiranac receives love from her fans
The latest tweet by the golf beauty created a stir when she called herself insufferable. She wrote, “Honestly, if I just read all the fake headlines about myself, I would hate me too. I sound insufferable.” Spiranac often gets a lot of hate and nasty comments on her post. Despite all her fans’ love, she is untouched by the online world’s cruelty. And sometimes, the headlines about her send the wrong message to people.
The former golfer believes that fake headlines are why people despise or disrespect her. They don’t care to find out if the news or information trending online about her is true. Spiranac believes that the fake Headlines make her sound unbearable. That is why people hate her.
Honestly if I just read all the fake Headlines about myself I would hate me too. I sound insufferable
— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 23, 2022
However, her fans denied her claims. The comments on her tweet proved how much her genuine fans love her. There was more love than hate, along with words of appreciation. They called her a lovely person, which many can agree to. She has a big heart and a bold personality. You will never see the former LPGA player kneeling to the wrong in the world. Let’s see what her fans had to say about her.
Anyone who has met Paige understands she is a lovely person.
— Mark Crossfield (@4golfonline) November 23, 2022
Hahaha the real ones know ur the best!!! ❤️
— speeves (@MMeaglesfan) November 23, 2022
Glad I’m not reading those Headlines then. I admire you, I don’t want to start disliking you because of some media’s sick desire to produce headlines.
— Vencislav Kostadinov (@veencooo) November 23, 2022
u were made by social media so its just something to deal with while making millions
— Jason Scharf (@jasonscharf83) November 23, 2022
What people think about you and what people know about you are worlds apart! Stay being you! 😁
— Dee Folt (@DickensCiderRS) November 24, 2022
I’m sure she’s a Wonder person. Obviously beautiful, but for me it’s that fluid beautiful golf swing. Can’t say enough about it.
— JEFF GODIN (@jeffgodin71) November 23, 2022
The only one who can ruin your day is you. Don’t let other people bring you down they are not worth it. Not everyone will like you or agree with you. Many are jealous of you. Sorry but that’s too damn bad for them. Some people suck
— Gmoney (@gregorydola6) November 23, 2022
Trust me, you have more fans than haters.
Let’s move along and focus on Paige, the beautiful Golfer.
— Gabe Tarr (@GabeTarr) November 23, 2022
Thus, she received a lot of positive comments.
Why did fans go crazy after the announcement?
A few days back, Spiranac’s fans went gaga over her new announcement is Twitter. Her towel line was in stock, but that wasn’t the best part. The ‘happy place’ became happier for all the fans because she launched three towels. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and bombarded the comment section with appreciation. It also showed how much fans acknowledge and love her.
What are your thoughts about her comments? Do you think she sounds insufferable? Let us know in the comments.