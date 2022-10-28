Paige Spiranac beats Tiger Woods to become Instagram’s most followed golf star

Tiger Woods is one of the world’s most renowned athletes, but he is not the most followed golfer on Instagram.

Golf Magic have put together a list of the top 10 most followed golf stars on the planet and the results are not what you might expect.

Indeed, the honor of top spot belongs to Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer and now social media personality, who boasts more than 3.6 million followers on the platform.

Meanwhile, Woods is in second place but has some 600,000 fewer followers than his fellow American.

Overall, Spirananc is the only woman to feature in the top 10 list, which features five PGA Tour pros and four LIV Golf stars.

New world number one Rory McIlroy comes in at third, with 2.3 million followers, while Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are fourth and fifth respectively.

None of these players came close to Spiranac, however, and the social media Sensation offered a humorous explanation as to why she was so far out in front.

Spiranac reacts to beating Woods

In response to Golf Magic’s tweet, Spiranac wrote: “This just in. Men like golf and boobs.”

The comment has gained more than 31,000 likes so far and almost 1000 retweets.

Spiranac has also expressed support for Woods in the past and believes he has been too harshly treated for his behavior away from the golf course.

“Even when all this was happening, I think people were being too hard on him,” Spiranac said on her podcast ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee’.

“You look at your own life and the things you’ve done, no one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes.

She added: “Probably 99.9 per cent of people have done something bad in their life.”

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Spiranac was born in Colorado and played Division 1 college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

In 2015, she led the San Diego State Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship.

The following year, Spiranac competed in her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament but did not earn a card to play on the professional circuit.

Following this, the American turned her attention to becoming an influencer and began writing a monthly column in Golf Magazine in 2018.

After rising to fame, Spiranac received criticism for “sexualising women’s golf” but used her new exposure to promote her anti-bullying campaign and stress the need for women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Her work has inspired plenty of other female social media personalities in the world of sport, including Rachel Stuhlmann, who now calls herself ‘tennis’ number one influencer.”

