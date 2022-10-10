Paige Bueckers, StockX unveil new basketball court

Last spring, UConn Women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers used her name, image and likeness deal with StockX to get each of her teammates new sneakers.

Bueckers and Jamad Fiin teamed up with StockX on Saturday to unveil a revitalized basketball court in St. Louis Park in Bueckers’ home state of Minnesota.

Bueckers Flew to Minnesota to celebrate the court’s unveiling in person. She spent the day playing basketball with local kids on the new court and signing autographs.

“It’s been such an incredible opportunity to work with StockX,” Bueckers said on StockX’s release. “From the beginning, they have understood my commitment to driving impact in the community and through all levels of the Women’s game.

“This court serves as a celebration of where I’m from and the power of community. It’s an honor to share the space with Jamad and celebrate the power of basketball to bring people together.”

The new court is located at Nelson Park. Bueckers attended elementary school at Peter Hobart Primary Center, which is a short drive from the park. Finn also has family and friends in the area.

Both Bueckers and Fiin helped design the court, which represents both athletes’ culture and passion for basketball. Wavy lines across the court represent Somali textiles from Fiin’s upbringing, while the bright colors pay homage to both a Somali sunset and Bueckers’ favorite colors.

At center court, the words “Be You. Be Great.” are painted in a yellow circle as a nod to a phrase Bueckers’ father tells her before each game. A signature of Bueckers’ name and her No. 5 is also on the court.

UConn Assistant Coach Morgan Valley posted a photo of Bueckers’ name on the court to Instagram.

Bueckers signed with StockX last fall for her first NIL partnership.

Finland signed with StockX this March. The former Emmanuel College guard uses her platform to host youth basketball camps focused on supporting other female Somali Muslim basketball players across the country. Fiin is originally from Boston, Mass, and went viral after posting videos of herself playing basketball wearing a hijab.

“As we work to advance access and equity in sports, it was important that we Engage these two Talented young women from different backgrounds and cultures, and help them give back to their communities in a way that was Authentic to them,” StockX CMO, Deena Bahri said. “It’s partners like Jamad and Paige who will help us change the narrative around inclusivity in sports for future generations.”

StockX is an online marketplace that sells clothing and sneakers made by the industry’s biggest brands.