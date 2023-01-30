Padzieski Gallery offers ‘The Art of Craft’ exhibit – Press and Guide

The Padzieski Gallery will host six distinct craft art organizations in an exhibit that will run Feb. 24, titled “The Fine Art of Craft,” that will highlight the artistry of each.

From delicate hand painted china, to fiber arts and wood, this exhibit acknowledges the long history of craft arts, the skill and expertise involved in each, and focuses on the materials, methods, techniques, and strategies used by today’s artists who carry on the tradition.

Participating groups include: Detroit Area Woodturners, Michigan Rug Artistes, Dearborn Porcelain Artists Club, Wyandotte Art & Glass Center, The General Henry Dearborn Quilting Society, and Henry Ford College Ceramics. Each organization will have work represented in this exciting visual experience.

Other special exhibit events are also planned for the month of February and include “Meet the Makers” on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2-5 pm Visitors can interact with the artists, watch demonstrations, learn more about the world of craft arts, and participate in making a craft. This event is free for visitors.

The second event, “Paczkis and Padzieski,” is a free event for Seniors on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 12:30-2:30 pm This event is sponsored by the Dearborn Community Fund and the Dearborn Recreation Senior Service Division. The event includes the exhibit, tasty treats and an artist demonstration. Registration is required. Call the Senior Services Division at 313-943-2412.

Regular gallery hours are: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12–6 pm, and Saturday from 12–4 pm

The Padzieski Gallery, a Handicap accessible facility, is located in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue. There is no charge for admission.

For more Padzieski Gallery information, visit www.padzieskigallery.org or call 313-943-2358.

Source: City of Dearborn