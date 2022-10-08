Paducah creatives participating in folk arts event in South Korean UNESCO city | News

PADUCAH — A group of Paducah creatives will travel thousands of miles to South Korea, to take part in an event Reminiscent of home — the Jinju World Folk Arts Biennale.

Yeiser Art Center Executive Director, Lexie Millikan; Lower Town Arts & Music Festival Music Director, Seth Murphy; and The Wheelhouse Rousters are able to make the trip because Jinju, like Paducah, is a UNESCO Creative City. The event is taking place from October 15 to 22.

The group will have the opportunity to travel to several Jinju Venues to perform and will participate in an exchange workshop with the goal of strengthening international cooperation through culture. They’ll join creatives from all over the world, including the Philippines, Thailand, Ouagadougou, Nigeria, and more.

The group’s airfare, lodging, ground transportation, and meals will be covered while they’re there, but there are many other expenses involved in the long journey. That’s why the Yeiser Art Center is asking for donations, so they can allot each person in the group a small stipend for their journey.

If you would like to donate, click here.