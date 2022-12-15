Padraig Harrington believes Tiger Woods will win another major

ORLANDO, Fla. – As a keen Observer of the golf swing, Padraig Harrington, like so many other lovers of golf, tuned in to watch The Match last Saturday specifically to see what Tiger Woods looked like in his first public performance since the British Open in July. Suffice it to say, Harrington came away impressed.

“You never doubt Tiger’s mental ability, and it’s always one where is he able to come back, and you don’t want to give up,” Harrington said on Thursday during a press conference ahead of the PNC Championship, where he will compete alongside son Paddy in the 20-team event. “He looked better physically at that match and the speed … I’m interested in that stuff. You know, you’d never run Tiger off, but I actually think he might be even in a better place than I had thought.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button