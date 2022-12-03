Packers WR Christian Watson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

GREEN BAY – Christian Watson has another accolade to help commemorate his unforgettable November.

On Thursday, the Packers receiver was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November after catching 14 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns in a span of four games. He has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of his last three games, becoming the first Packers rookie to accomplish that feat since Billy Howton in 1952.

Watson also is the first Green Bay rookie to post multiple TD receptions of 50-plus yards in the same season since Howton (six). His 58-yard touchdown vs. Dallas and 63-yard TD in Philadelphia are the Packers’ two longest plays from scrimmage this season. Watson was named the NFL’s Rookie of Week 10 for his four-catch, 107-yard performance against the Cowboys, which included three TD receptions.

He’s the first Packers player to win NFL Rookie of the Month since cornerback Damarious Randall won the defensive award in November 2015. Watson is the third Green Bay Rookie to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors, joining running backs Samkon Gado (November 2005) and Eddie Lacy (October 2013).

“A confident player can raise the level of their game sometimes astronomically, and I think you’re seeing that with Christian,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and it’s transferred over to his practice habits, too. He’s catching everything, been very consistent, he’s kind of carrying himself a little bit different, and it’s fun to see.”

Watson’s rookie year got off to a choppy start due to a pair of hamstring injuries and then a concussion sustained in Buffalo. Since returning against Detroit, however, Watson has darted out in front of his rookie class with seven touchdowns (six receiving, one rushing).

That combination makes Watson one of only four players in franchise history to post six-plus receiving TDs and at least one rushing TD in a season, joining Aaron Jones (2021), Don Hutson (1941, 1945) and Johnny Blood (1931). He’s just the eighth NFL Rookie to accomplish that feat since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.