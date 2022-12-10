Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade for Christian Watson: Extra Point

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It appears Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst gambled and won when he sent two second-round picks to the Rival Minnesota Vikings so he could draft Christian Watson.

“I always have a sigh of relief when our players do well,” he said this week of Watson, who is on a record-setting stretch of eight touchdowns in the last four games. “But, well, we kind of move forward. I’m not really looking back on all that. I’m just really happy for the player and for Christian. He’s done a heck of a job on his own, fighting through some of these things and just being prepared for his opportunities.”

