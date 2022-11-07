Packers vs. Lions predictions, odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model

The Green Bay Packers will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Packers (3-5), who are 3 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the division, are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The Lions (1-6), who have lost five in a row, are coming off a 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay has won five of the last six games with Detroit, although the Lions posted a 37-30 win in their last meeting. The Packers lead the all-time series 103-73-7.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 1 pm ET. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Packers vs. Lions spread: Green Bay -3.5

Packers vs. Lions over-under: 49.5 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Green Bay -190, Detroit +158

GB: Packers are 13-5 against the spread in their last 18 games following a straight-up loss

DET: Lions are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North foes

Why the Packers can cover

Although he has yet to play up to his MVP level, partly due to an injured thumb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to lead the Green Bay offense. Rodgers has completed 182 of 274 passes (66.4 percent) for 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions, but has a rating of 94.5. In last Sunday night’s loss at Buffalo, Rogers completed 19 of 30 passes (63.3 percent) for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off once.

Running back Aaron Jones can take the pressure off Rodgers. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 98 times for 575 yards (5.9 average) and one touchdown. Jones has had four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 36 yards, and has 32 first-down conversions on the ground. He also has 30 receptions for 190 yards (6.3 average) and three TDs. He has two explosive plays in the passing game, including a season-high of 22 yards, with 197 yards after the catch and 11 first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Despite that, the Packers are not a lock to cover the Packers vs. Lions spread. That’s because Detroit has four losses by four points or fewer, including two games by three points. Quarterback Jared Goff runs the offense and has completed 159 of 249 passes (63.9 percent) for 1,904 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 93.2. He had a solid performance in the loss to Miami, completing 27 of 37 passes (73 percent) for 321 yards and one touchdown with a rating of 108.1. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in two games this season.

Running back Jamaal Williams, a former Packer, leads the Lions in rushing, carrying 102 times for 464 yards (4.5 average) and eight touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 51 yards. He has also converted 29 first downs and is a threat in the passing game with nine receptions for 57 yards (6.3 average) and three first-down conversions. Williams has surpassed 100 yards once this season, a 108-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2. See which team to pick here.

