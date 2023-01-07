Packers vs. Lions Impacts 2023 NFL Schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Win, and the Packers will be in the playoffs. Lose, and the offseason will start earlier than usual.

Those are high stakes. Not quite as important is how Sunday’s outcome will impact next year’s schedule.

A 17-game schedule includes 14 set-in-stone games. For the Packers, that’s the home-and-away matchups against the NFC North for a total of six games and the eight predetermined matchups as part of the Divisional scheduling rotation. For next season, that means games against each team from the NFC South and AFC West.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button