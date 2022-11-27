Packers vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 12

Mac Douglas | Dimers.com



The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in an NFL Week 12 game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm EST.

The Eagles are listed as betting favorites against the Packers on 11/27/22, with the Over/Under set at 46.5 for total points scored.

This Packers-Eagles betting preview is powered by Dimers.com.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Key information

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Sunday, November 27, 2022 Time: 8:20 pm EST

8:20 pm EST Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Eagles -7 (-105), Packers +7 (-115)

Eagles -7 (-105), Packers +7 (-115) Moneyline: Eagles -265, Packers +240

Eagles -265, Packers +240 Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-105/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Packers vs. Eagles predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday’s Packers-Eagles NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers’ predictive analytics model, the The Eagles have a 74% chance of beating the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Packers (+7) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.

The 46.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Packers vs. Eagles

Our free data-driven pick for Packers vs. Eagles on Sunday is Eagles Moneyline (-265).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.

Packers-Eagles Week 12 player props

A great way to wager on Green Bay vs. Philadelphia without necessarily betting on the game’s outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and Anytime touchdown scorers for the Packers and Eagles can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Philadelphia’s AJ Brown has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Packers vs. Eagles.

Dimers gives Brown an 11.4% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Eagles WR has a 48.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones: 9.0% probability

9.0% probability Allen Lazard: 7.7% probability

7.7% probability Christian Watson: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability Randall Cobb: 6.3% probability

6.3% probability AJ Dillon: 4.2% probability

Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown: 11.4% probability

11.4% probability Miles Sanders: 10.8% probability

10.8% probability Jalen Hurts: 10.6% probability

10.6% probability DeVonta Smith: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability Jack Stoll: 3.3% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones: 40.0% probability

40.0% probability Allen Lazard: 35.4% probability

35.4% probability Christian Watson: 34.5% probability

34.5% probability Randall Cobb: 29.5% probability

29.5% probability AJ Dillon: 21.2% probability

Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown: 48.7% probability

48.7% probability Miles Sanders: 45.0% probability

45.0% probability Jalen Hurts: 44.3% probability

44.3% probability DeVonta Smith: 38.2% probability

38.2% probability Jack Stoll: 16.6% probability

Packers vs. Eagles score Prediction

Dimers’ Predicted final score for Green Bay vs. Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field has the Eagles winning 26-20.

This Prediction is based on both teams’ average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 12 Matchup between the Packers and Eagles on Sunday is scheduled to start at 8:20 pm EST at Lincoln Financial Field.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.