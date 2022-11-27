Packers vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 12
Mac Douglas | Dimers.com
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in an NFL Week 12 game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm EST.
The Eagles are listed as betting favorites against the Packers on 11/27/22, with the Over/Under set at 46.5 for total points scored.
This Packers-Eagles betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Key information
- Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022
- Time: 8:20 pm EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Eagles -7 (-105), Packers +7 (-115)
- Moneyline: Eagles -265, Packers +240
- Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-105/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Packers vs. Eagles predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday’s Packers-Eagles NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers’ predictive analytics model, the The Eagles have a 74% chance of beating the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dimers also predicts that the Packers (+7) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.
The 46.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Packers vs. Eagles
Our free data-driven pick for Packers vs. Eagles on Sunday is Eagles Moneyline (-265).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Packers-Eagles Week 12 player props
A great way to wager on Green Bay vs. Philadelphia without necessarily betting on the game’s outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and Anytime touchdown scorers for the Packers and Eagles can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Philadelphia’s AJ Brown has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Packers vs. Eagles.
Dimers gives Brown an 11.4% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Eagles WR has a 48.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Green Bay Packers
- Aaron Jones: 9.0% probability
- Allen Lazard: 7.7% probability
- Christian Watson: 7.6% probability
- Randall Cobb: 6.3% probability
- AJ Dillon: 4.2% probability
Philadelphia Eagles
- AJ Brown: 11.4% probability
- Miles Sanders: 10.8% probability
- Jalen Hurts: 10.6% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 8.4% probability
- Jack Stoll: 3.3% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Green Bay Packers
- Aaron Jones: 40.0% probability
- Allen Lazard: 35.4% probability
- Christian Watson: 34.5% probability
- Randall Cobb: 29.5% probability
- AJ Dillon: 21.2% probability
Philadelphia Eagles
- AJ Brown: 48.7% probability
- Miles Sanders: 45.0% probability
- Jalen Hurts: 44.3% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 38.2% probability
- Jack Stoll: 16.6% probability
Packers vs. Eagles score Prediction
Dimers’ Predicted final score for Green Bay vs. Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field has the Eagles winning 26-20.
This Prediction is based on both teams’ average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 12 Matchup between the Packers and Eagles on Sunday is scheduled to start at 8:20 pm EST at Lincoln Financial Field.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
