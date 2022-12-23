Packers vs. Dolphins Second-Most Expensive Ticket in NFL Week 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers assembled for practice on Friday, it was 4 degrees below zero. The forecast for Christmas Day is a high of 10 and a wind chill of minus-5.

Who wouldn’t rather spend Christmas in Miami?

Packers fans are renowned for traveling here, there and everywhere to watch their team play. Paired with the opportunity to soak up some sun, it’s little wonder why Sunday’s game between the Packers and Dolphins is the second-most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.

According to data from SI Tickets as of early Friday afternoon, the average ticket costs $379.05. Only the big NFC East Showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is more expensive.

Tickets start at $156. That will get you an upper-deck ticket.

If you want to get much closer to the action, a seat in Row 31 of Section 118 – that’s right behind the Green Bay bench – costs $409. That’s a lot of money but about a hundred bucks less than at this time last week. A seat in the front row of Section 118 costs $906.

Unfortunately, fans hoping to find sun and fun in Miami won’t be seeing the sun. While it’s 80 on Friday, it will be 59 and cloudy on Saturday and 55 and cloudy on Sunday. At least the threat of rain has been reduced.

With the Packers having won two games in a row to stay in the playoff race, ticket prices for playoff reservations have increased. The average Super Bowl reservation is $251. While that is down about 71 percent from the Week 1 price of $869, it’s up sharply over the $107 from a week ago.

Before beating the Bears a couple of weeks ago, lower-level end-zone reservations were $61 for the conference championship and $89 for the Super Bowl. Now, after back-to-back wins, those prices are $56 and $236. Divisional-round reservations are no longer available.

The Packers will return home to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Seats in Section 131, which is right above the tunnel, start at $210. Seats in Section 120, which is located behind the Green Bay bench, start at $332.

The regular season will conclude the following week against the Detroit Lions. Seats in Section 131 start at $122; spots in Section 120 start at $199.

More Green Bay Packers News

Elton Jenkins signs extension with Packers

Know the foe: Packers at Dolphins

Keisean Nixon makes Returns seem like child’s play

Packers-Dolphins Thursday injury report: Bakhtiari provides update

Packers at Dolphins: Video preview

Watch the Packers (and more) with SI Tickets

Packers RB AJ Dillon is a concussion scare

Yes, Aaron Rodgers meets with the receivers

Robert Tonyan should be impact player vs. Dolphins

Packers at Dolphins: How to watch, bet, stream