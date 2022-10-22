Packers vs. Commanders prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 7 best bets from proven model

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-3) hit the road in NFL Week 7 looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Commanders (2-4) at 1 pm ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Packers are coming off an embarrassing 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, while the Commanders are coming off an ugly 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) is out for 4-6 weeks. Veteran backup Taylor Heinicke will start in his place against Green Bay.

Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Commanders vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.5.

Packers vs. Commanders spread: Packers -4.5

Packers vs. Commanders over/under: 41.5 points

What you need to know about the Packers

The Packers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but have yet to truly resemble a team that can be considered a title contender. Two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played poorly by any means, but he hasn’t been dominant either. The future Hall of Famer has completed 67% of his pass attempts for 1,403 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 94.2.

One of the main reasons for Rodgers’ slight decline in production has been the play of Green Bay’s wide receivers. After trading away Davante Adams this past offseason, the Packers were hoping one of their young wide receivers would step up and help fill the void left by the five-time Pro Bowler. Through six games, Allen Lazard leads the team in receiving yards (285), while tight end Robert Tonyan leads the team in receptions (27). Rookie Romeo Doubs has flashed glimpses of being a high-end NFL wide receiver, but he is still battling inconsistencies. For the Green Bay offense to truly click, this group has to get on the same page as Rodgers in a hurry.

What you need to know about the Commanders

The Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but they lost Wentz in the process. Wentz hadn’t been playing particularly well in his first season in Washington, completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 84.1.

Wentz will be replaced by Heinicke, who has played well at times for Washington in the past. In 15 starts for the Commanders in 2021, Heinicke completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 85.9. He will have his work cut out for him going against a Green Bay defense that ranks first in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (164.0).

