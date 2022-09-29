Packers vs. Cancer initiative to visit Denmark High School football game Friday

The Green Bay Packers will bring the Packers Vs. Cancer initiative to Denmark on Friday, Sept. 30, when the Denmark High School Vikings host the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans.

Packers players Jordan Love and Krys Barnes will join fans at the game, which takes place at 7 pm at Denmark High School at 450 N. Wall St., Denmark, Wis. Love and Barnes will interact with the crowd and throw autographed foam footballs into the stands at the end of the first quarter.

The event will also feature t-shirts and raffle tickets for sale for $10 and $1 respectively. Winners of the raffle will receive Autographed Packers items, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Football fans and community members are invited to attend the game, but for those who can’t be in Denmark in person, the game will be broadcast live on NBC 26.

Packers Vs. Cancer, presented by Bellin Health, is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, increasing cancer screenings and raising funds to fight the disease, and runs throughout the month of October. The initiative will be highlighted during Sunday’s Packers-Patriots game, presented by Bellin Health, and will recognize cancer survivors and those battling the disease.

Packers Vs. Cancer also features a variety of fundraising opportunities for shoppers at the Packers Pro Shop. Fans can purchase a new Packers Vs. Cancer hat, with $5 from each hat sale going directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. The green and gold New Era winter knit hat features the Packers logo on the front and the Packers Vs. Cancer logo on the back. Shoppers can also help raise funds for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation by adding a $1 or more donation to any purchase, starting now through the month of October. Those who donate will help contribute to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s ongoing cancer research programs.