Packers vs. Bills live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

One of the Greatest NFL quarterbacks ever takes on one of the league’s rising stars at the position as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”

The 2022 season has gone very differently for these teams, with Green Bay struggling to a 3-4 record while Buffalo sits atop the AFC at 5-1.

Rodgers’ difficult year continued last week as the Pack fell 23-21 to the Commanders — Green Bay’s third loss in a row. The reigning MVP has looked like a shadow of his former self, and the team’s offense has been stagnant for much of the season. It’s not all his fault, though. The running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon has also failed to establish a ground threat.

Their task doesn’t get any easier this week as they face off against one of the NFL’s best defenses. With another loss here, Coach Matt LaFleur will likely start to feel the heat.

The Bills have gotten back on track in a big way since their narrow loss to the Dolphins in Week 3. In their past three games, they came back to snatch a win against the Ravens, blew out the Steelers and, most recently, took down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a thriller at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sean McDermott is 5-0 as Bills head coach coming out of the bye week, and he’ll look to stay undefeated in front of a raucous home crowd.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Packers vs. Bills on Sunday night. Follow along for all the key moments from the Week 8 matchup.

Packers vs. Bills score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Packers 0 — — — — Bills 7 — — — —

Packers vs. Bills live updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

Bills 7, Packers 0

8:44 pm TOUCHDOWN — The Bills Strike first! Allen rolls left and it looks like he might try to run it in, but at the last second he flips it into the back corner of the end zone for his tight end Dawson Knox!

8:40 p.m — Singletary gets smothered for a very short gain on 1st down, then an end around play to Isaiah McKenzie gets blown up and loses about 5 yards. On 3rd and 14, Allen takes off and runs to his left, surging ahead for a huge first down! He took a big hit at the end of that play, but he popped up quickly to exchange some words with the Packers defenders. 1st and goal, Buffalo.

8:38 p.m — Buffalo head Coach Sean McDermott goes back to the running game, and on the third play of the drive Singletary breaks loose for a big gain of 30 yards. The Bills have it in the red zone.

8:35 pm TURNOVER ON DOWNS — Watson is able to walk to the sideline under his own power, excellent news for Green Bay. Facing 4th and 3 from the Bills’ 38-yard line, Matt LaFleur keeps his offense on the field. Rodgers drops back and fires to his left but it hits the turf incomplete. Buffalo’s defense makes an important early stop.

8:31 p.m — Jones makes a catch for 7 yards and another first down, but Rodgers is sacked a couple of plays later to set up 3rd and 15.

Green Bay then sets up a screen pass to Christian Watson, who gains 11 yards — not quite enough. Unfortunately, Watson was injured on the play. A thin Packers receiving corps might have just gotten even thinner.

8:28 p.m — Rodgers and the Packers go to work from their own 30-yard line. Aaron Jones gains 6 yards on 2nd down, then on 3rd and 2 Rodgers completes it to former Bill Sammy Watkins to move the chains.

8:25 p.m — Buffalo starts the game with a handoff to Devin Singletary, who picks up 6 yards. After an incompletion on 2nd down, Allen goes deep to Gabe Davis on 3rd and 4 but it’s broken up. That’s a three-and-out, and the Bills have to punt for just the 12th time this season.

8:23 p.m — The Packers won the toss and deferred, and the Bills offense will take the field first tonight.

8:20 p.m — Josh Allen and his Squad are ready.

8:14 p.m — Highmark Stadium is absolutely rocking tonight. Kickoff is coming up in just a few minutes on “Sunday Night Football.”

8:09 p.m — Rodgers and Allen share a moment in the tunnel before taking the field. An all-time great and one of the greatest currently in the league.

7:56 p.m — The Packers enter Tonight looking to end a three-game losing streak. It’ll be a tough task, but Aaron Rodgers is a 4-time MVP. If anyone can do it, it’s him.

7:46 p.m — This Bills fan went to great lengths for Jordan Poyer’s autograph.

7:36 p.m — Stefon Diggs: A man of many talents.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Oct. 30

: Sunday, Oct. 30 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT)

The Packers and Bills will kick off at 8:20 pm ET (7:20 pm CT) from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY The weather forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s Fahrenheit.