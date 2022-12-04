Packers vs. Bears prediction, odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Week 13 best bets from proven Simulation model

The Chicago Bears (3-9) and the Green Bay Packers (4-8) are set to square off in an NFC North rivalry game on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 2-3 at home, while Green Bay is 1-5 on the road. Aaron Rodgers is expected to be available for the Packers after suffering a rib injury in the team’s 40-33 Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Justin Fields is expected to return to action for the Bears after missing last week with a shoulder injury. Chicago is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Packers lead the all-time series 104-95-6.

Kickoff is at 1 pm ET at Soldier Field. Green Bay is favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 44.5.

Bears vs. Packers spread: Packers -3

Bears vs. Packers over/under: 44.5 points

Bears vs. Packers money line: Chicago +143, Green Bay -170

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

What you need to know about the Bears

The Bears lost 31-10 against the New York Jets this past Sunday. The fourth was a mere formality since it was already 31-10 by the end of the third quarter. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got one touchdown from WR Byron Pringle. QB Trevor Siemian ended up with a quarterback rating of 75.3.

Fields is expected to return to action for Chicago after missing last week with a shoulder injury. The Bears are riding a five-game losing streak, but have been one of the more exciting Offensive teams in the league since changing their Offensive system to better fit Fields’ skillset. The Bears are just 3-22 in their last 25 matchups with the Packers.

What you need to know about the Packers

Meanwhile, Green Bay came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, falling 40-33. Green Bay’s defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of RB AJ Dillon, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and WR Christian Watson, who caught four passes for one TD and 110 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Watson’s 63-yard TD reception from Jordan Love in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers is expected to play against the Bears, despite being knocked out of Green Bay’s Week 12 game with a rib injury. It’s no secret that Rodgers has had immense success against Chicago during his Hall of Fame career. The two-time reigning NFL MVP owns a career quarterback rating of 109.9 against the Bears with 63 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions. The Packers will be without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on Friday.

