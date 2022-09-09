Packers-Vikings preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, Prediction

The 2022 NFL season’s first full Sunday of action will see the Minnesota Vikings play host to the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: We’re going to immediately get a head-to-head matchup of the two teams that could be fighting for the NFC North crown as the Packers travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings for FOX’s Game of the Week.

The narratives surrounding these teams couldn’t be more opposite. While there is optimism in Minnesota because of the changes that have taken place around the organization this offseason, there is Pessimism in Green Bay. Davante Adams is gone, and with him, 25% of the Packers’ touchdowns from last season. The Packers signed Sammy Watkins to help pick up some slack. They have Veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb , too. But their most intriguing receiving prospect is a Rookie in Romeo Doubs (and perhaps Christian Watson once he gets healthy).

Green Bay also has some question marks along its Offensive line due to injury. The Packers have the potential to yet again be one of the best units in the league, but the health of both tackles — David Bakhtiari and Elton Jenkins — is uncertain to open the season. Therein lies an opportunity for Minnesota.

Matchups to watch: If you don’t think Packer-turned-Viking Za’Darius Smith isn’t giving his new team some insight into his old one, you don’t know how this all works. He and Danielle Hunter will be directly matched up with whoever is at tackle for the Packers and could have an easier path to Aaron Rodgers at this stage of the season versus further down the line when Green Bay is healthier.

Bonus Matchup to watch: With Kevin O’Connell in charge of the Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson is going to get the Cooper Cup treatment. That is to say, despite the fact that teams are well aware of the third-year receiver’s Greatness after he made back-to-back Pro Bowls to start his career, he’s going to Somehow always be open. That means Jair Alexander and the rest of the Packers’ excellent secondary are put on notice now.

Key stats: Kirk Cousins has thrown a touchdown pass in 30 consecutive regular-season games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Prediction: Even with Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers, I think the home crowd and Minnesota’s potentially explosive offense prove to be too much at this point in the season for Green Bay. Talk to me again in Week 17 when the Vikings have to play at their place. Vikings 31, Packers 30 — Carmen Vitali

