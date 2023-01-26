Packers Take Michael Mayer, JL Skinner in Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need at safety, where starter Adrian Amos and valuable backups Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt will be free agents. That was among the needs addressed in Shane Hallam’s seven-round mock draft at Draft Countdown.

The first-round choice was a familiar name. A really familiar name. Moving to the second round, Hallam grabbed Boise State safety JL Skinner.

Skinner started all 30 games he played in during his final three seasons. He was first-team all-Mountain West Conference as a senior with four interceptions. He was a second-team selection as a junior, when he led the team with 92 tackles.

Skinner was listed by the school as 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. They will participate in next week’s Senior Bowl.

“I’m looking to prove that I’ve used this time wisely to improve certain aspects of my game,” he told The Draft Network recently. “I’ve become a better defender in coverage. I’m putting the work in. I want to be able to play in any scheme. I’m a football player at the end of the day. I can do everything they want me to do at the next level. I’m going to go out there and prove that I’m a versatile player. I can do whatever my coaches need me to do.

“I’m a 6-foot-4 defender that can cover and move around the formation. I can move well. I’ve been working on my mobility and things of that nature. My pre-draft training has been going well.”

That work ethic and desire to improve predates the Senior Bowl. Rather than go home for Christmas following the 2020 season, Skinner stayed in Boise to hone his craft.

“I just stayed here and I reflected and just looked at everything I could have done differently,” Skinner told The Idaho Press. “I use that as my motivation now. I know what that felt like. I was here by myself for a good month and a half. Nobody was here with me and I was just by myself thinking about certain things.”

After an Offensive lineman in the third round and a receiver in the fourth round, Hallam grabbed a pair of cornerbacks in Day 2.

In the fifth round, the choice was Oregon State’s Rejzohn Wright. A two-year starter, he was first-team all-Pac-12 as a senior with two interceptions and nine breakups. He’s listed as 6-foot-2 by the school. PFF charged him with a completion rate of only 47.2 percent in 2022.

With one of their choices in the seventh, Hallam added Northwestern cornerback Cameron Mitchell. Listed at 6-foot, he had one interception and nine passes defended as a redshirt junior in 2022. Against Ohio State, he allowed three receptions for 21 yards and broke up three passes. His father, Deon, played receiver at Northern Illinois.

Click here to read the full mock.

100 Days of Mocks

Starting Jan. 17, when there were 100 days until the start of the NFL Draft, we started our mock-worthy goal of 100 mock drafts in 100 days. Here’s the 100-day-countdown series.

100 days: First-round quarterback?

99 days: Trading for outside linebacker

98 days: Stud tight end

97 days: This pick would break a long drought

96 days: NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah goes back to Georgia

95 days: Two firsts if Rodgers is traded

94 days: College Football News mocks Mayer

93 days: Safety first for Bucky Brooks in NFL.com mock

92 days: Kiper takes a tight end

Grading the Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the quarterbacks

Aaron Jones and the running backs

Christian Watson and the receivers

Robert Tonyan and the tight ends

David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and the Offensive line

Kenny Clark and the defensive line

Preston Smith and outside linebackers

De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker and inside linebackers

Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon and cornerbacks

More Packers Offseason News

Packers favored to land All-Pro receiver

Andrew Brandt weighs in on Aaron Rodgers

Malice, Gratitude and a potential trade of Aaron Rodgers

Former MVP Ranks the quarterbacks

One Packers player named to the All-Rookie team

How many compensatory draft picks for Packers?

Ranking potential Aaron Rodgers trade destinations

‘Both sides’ acknowledge possibility of Rodgers trade

Packer Central’s 2022 season awards

Packers make big jump in special teams rankings

Aaron Rodgers brings the stupid out of people

Father Time sacks every quarterback; has he sacked Aaron Rodgers?

If the Packers are committed to Rodgers, it’s time to trade Love

One of the worst teams money could buy