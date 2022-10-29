Packers’ soccer aficionados embrace historic trip to London

GREEN BAY – Allen Lazard is headed to London…and he’s bringing his trademark soccer ball with him.

The fourth-year receiver, who has built a following on social media for his popular soccer-based pregame warmup, is one of several Packers players eagerly awaiting Green Bay’s international regular-season debut this Sunday against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Lazard didn’t play much soccer as a child, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound receiver developed a love for the beautiful game thanks to two-a-days at Iowa State University.

During his freshman year in Ames, Lazard used to congregate with his teammates around the PlayStation during midafternoon breaks between practices. The video game was “FIFA” …and the competition was fierce.

“Lunchtime break, like a two-, three-hour window, where we’d play ‘FIFA’ in the Locker room, that’s when I got exposed to (soccer),” Lazard recalled. “A few of my friends in college were a little more heavily following it and it grew my interest.”

Since then, Lazard has gone from a casual locker-room gamer to a legitimate fan of the sport and its superstars, especially popular AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

So, one can only imagine Lazard’s enthusiasm when it was announced earlier this year the Packers would finally participate in the NFL’s international series.

Beyond just satisfying Lazard’s sweet tooth for soccer, Sunday’s game against the Giants serves as an illustration of how far the 26-year-old receiver has come since his first trip to London in 2019.

At the time, Lazard was just an observing member of Jacksonville’s practice squad when the Jaguars squared off against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium.

Now the top receiver in Green Bay, Lazard is relishing the chance to play his sport in the same stadium Tottenham Hotspur standouts Harry Kane and Son Heung-min call home.

“The most historical, well-known sports venues in the world, you’re talking about Lambeau. You’re talking about Yankee Stadium, Crypto Arena, Tottenham, Wembley,” Lazard said.