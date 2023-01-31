Packers Select Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in NFL Draft Bible Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Senior Bowl Week coming up, two early favorites have emerged for the Green Bay Packers with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One is Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. The other is Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who was the pick for Green Bay in the latest NFL Draft Bible mock draft.

Mayer was a Consensus first-team All-American this season, the 106th in program history but his first tight end since 1977. Among all tight ends in FBS, Mayer was second with 67 receptions, third with 809 yards and first with nine touchdowns.

