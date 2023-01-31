Packers Select Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in NFL Draft Bible Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Senior Bowl Week coming up, two early favorites have emerged for the Green Bay Packers with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One is Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. The other is Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who was the pick for Green Bay in the latest NFL Draft Bible mock draft.

Mayer was a Consensus first-team All-American this season, the 106th in program history but his first tight end since 1977. Among all tight ends in FBS, Mayer was second with 67 receptions, third with 809 yards and first with nine touchdowns.

“Mayer forces opposing Defenders to make business decisions with the ball in his hands, as he runs at them like a Mack truck,” reads part of his Scouting report. “He is extremely tough to bring down, often requiring multiple Defenders to do so. The team captain brings a ferocious intensity and is a notorious hard worker. While his blocking is adequate, there is room for improvement in his development. Overall, his ability to run, catch, block and break tackles makes him an immediate impact player at the next level.”

The Packers could have a huge need at tight end depending on the team’s plans with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, the unit’s veteran standouts who are hitting free agency.

If the Packers decide to go young, a Stellar draft class of tight ends awaits – a statement that hasn’t been used often in recent years.

With the ability to make a difference as a receiver as well as a blocker, Mayer is the top two-way tight end in the draft. He’s been mentored by longtime NFL standout Kyle Rudolph, who spent the 2022 season with the Buccaneers.

“There aren’t many of those guys in football these days,” Rudolph told Notre Dame Insider. “(There’s) a lot of specialty-type tight ends, and (Mayer) is kind of that old-school build body type and he can do it all.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has the shortest odds to be the first player drafted at FanDuel Sportsbook at -120, with Young and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud being the front-runners. Mayer is +20000.

