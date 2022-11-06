Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers

Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player whom the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline.

Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.

In addition to Claypool, who landed with the Chicago Bears, the Packers pursued Darren Waller and DJ Moore before the deadline passed, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The Raiders, who signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million deal in September, deemed the star tight end “too valuable” to ship out of Las Vegas. Green Bay reportedly didn’t get anywhere with its Moore pursuit, as the Carolina Panthers made the star wide receiver off-limits after dealing Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.

The Packers reportedly left at least one stone unturned despite their desperate need for an offensive jolt. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported Green Bay did not express any interest in Brandin Cooks, who will finish out the 2022 season with the Houston Texans, perhaps much to his chagrin.

The 3-5 Packers, Losers of four straight, enter Sunday with the No. 11 spots in the NFC playoff picture. Green Bay will try to halt its skid in Week 9 when it visits the 1-6 Detroit Lions.