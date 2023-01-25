Packers Linebacker Quay Walker Named to All-Rookie Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker, one of the team’s first-round picks, was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team on Tuesday.

Walker led the Packers with 119 tackles. He had an excellent all-around season, also finishing first with three forced fumbles, third with seven passes defended and fifth with five tackles for losses.

Regardless of experience, 42 linebackers had at least 100 tackles in 2022. According to Sports Info Solutions and its judgment of coverage responsibilities, Walker’s 50.0 percent catch rate allowed was the second-best behind only perennial 49ers Pro Bowler Fred Warner. He was fifth in that group with six passes defended and 10th in missed-tackle percentage (14 misses; 10.4 percent).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button