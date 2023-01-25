Packers Linebacker Quay Walker Named to All-Rookie Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker, one of the team’s first-round picks, was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team on Tuesday.

Walker led the Packers with 119 tackles. He had an excellent all-around season, also finishing first with three forced fumbles, third with seven passes defended and fifth with five tackles for losses.

Regardless of experience, 42 linebackers had at least 100 tackles in 2022. According to Sports Info Solutions and its judgment of coverage responsibilities, Walker’s 50.0 percent catch rate allowed was the second-best behind only perennial 49ers Pro Bowler Fred Warner. He was fifth in that group with six passes defended and 10th in missed-tackle percentage (14 misses; 10.4 percent).

His strong debut season was overshadowed by ejections against Buffalo and Detroit.

“That’s pretty much what I’m trying to look at: look at the positives, as well,” he said after the season. “But I’m not going to overlook what I did because I know I was wrong. But once again, I just pray everybody forgives me. I’m just like everybody else. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me for what I did. I’m owning up to it and wrong is wrong, right is right—and I was wrong in that situation. And that’s all.”

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who led all Defenders with 20 passes defended, was selected the 2022 Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Gardner’s teammate, receiver Garrett Wilson, who led NFL Rookies and set franchise records with 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards, was selected Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Wilson and the Saints’ Chris Olave beat out Christian Watson for All-Rookie honors at receiver.

There is not an official All-Rookie team, such as The Associated Press’ All-Pro team, but the PFWA team is considered the gold standard. The team has been named annually since 1974. The official Rookies of the Year are picked by The AP.

More Packers Offseason News

Malice, Gratitude and a potential trade of Aaron Rodgers

How many compensatory draft picks for Packers?

Ranking potential Aaron Rodgers trade destinations

‘Both sides’ acknowledge possibility of Rodgers trade

Packer Central’s 2022 season awards

Packers make big jump in special teams rankings

Aaron Rodgers brings the stupid out of people

Father Time sacks every quarterback; has he sacked Aaron Rodgers?

If the Packers are committed to Rodgers, it’s time to trade Love

One of the worst teams money could buy

100 Days of Mocks

Starting Jan. 17, when there were 100 days until the start of the NFL Draft, we started our mock-worthy goal of 100 mock drafts in 100 days. Here’s the 100-day-countdown series.

100 days: First-round quarterback?

99 days: Trading for outside linebacker

98 days: Stud tight end

97 days: This pick would break a long drought

96 days: NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah goes back to Georgia

95 days: Two firsts if Rodgers is traded

94 days: College Football News mocks Mayer

93 days: Safety first for Bucky Brooks in NFL.com mock

Grading the Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the quarterbacks

Aaron Jones and the running backs

Christian Watson and the receivers

Robert Tonyan and the tight ends

David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and the Offensive line

Kenny Clark and the defensive line

Preston Smith and outside linebackers