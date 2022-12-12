Packers Kicker Mason Crosby Moving Up All-Time NFL Lists

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One kick at a time, longtime Green Bay Packers standout Mason Crosby is climbing his way up the NFL record book.

With his go-ahead field goal last week at Chicago, he passed Stephen Gostkowski and moved up to No. 12 in NFL history in scoring. Crosby has scored 1,877 points in his 16-year career. He’s 36 points behind Sebastian Janikowski (1,913 points) for 11th and 42 behind the still-kicking Robbie Gould for 10th.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button