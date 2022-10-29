Packers Have Real Interest in Adding Receiver at NFL Trade Deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the trade deadline just days away, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst faces quite a dilemma.

The Packers are 3-4 and have lost three consecutive games heading into Sunday night’s game at the Powerhouse Buffalo Bills. Their season, at this point, doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Trading away assets, whether it’s a future draft pick or one of their young receivers, and adding more dollars to their stressed salary cap will only delay the inevitable rebuild.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers is still the quarterback. While he hasn’t played to his MVP form, he’s still Aaron Rodgers. As one high-ranking executive said during a conversation about receivers recently, “If you swapped and gave them [his team’s] quarterback, they’d be 0-5. They would win zero games without A-Rod.”

