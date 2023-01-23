Packers Get Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in College Football News NFL Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.

In his new mock draft, published after Sunday’s Divisional playoff games, College Football News Publisher Pete Fiutak went with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

In 24 games during his final two seasons, Mayer led all tight ends with 138 receptions for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. Mayer was named an All-American following both seasons. Mayer set school records for a tight end with his 71 receptions for 840 yards in 2021 and his nine touchdown receptions in 2022.

Among tight ends with at least 35 targets this season, Mayer ranked first in deep catches (eight) and contested catches (17), second in first downs (44) and fifth in missed tackles (12), according to Pro Football Focus. While perhaps not the most explosive tight end in the class, he is a rare three-down player and not simply an overgrown receiver with limited ability to do the dirty work. That’s what has him atop an unusually strong draft class at the position.

As noted by Ryan Roberts of SI.com’s Irish Breakdown, “The biggest question marks surrounding Mayer have been just how well he will test whether it is at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine or the Notre Dame pro day, specifically in terms of straight-line speed. There is this Assumption swirling that he isn’t a very good athlete and that testing could go a long way to disproving that narrative.”

Also in the mock, the Chicago Bears grabbed a game-changing defensive tackle with the first overall pick and the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings focused on their secondaries.

