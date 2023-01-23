Packers Get Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in College Football News NFL Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.

In his new mock draft, published after Sunday’s Divisional playoff games, College Football News Publisher Pete Fiutak went with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

