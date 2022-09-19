Packers defeat Bears, 27-10

Packers lead Bears 24-7 at Halftime

The second quarter began with Jones following his blocks and running in a 15-yard touchdown to put the Packers back up 10-7 with 14:54 left in the first half.

Chicago started at its own 20 after an Isaiah McDuffie tackle. Preston Smith sacked Fields for a loss of five on first down before Rasul Douglas tackled Darnell Mooney for a loss of four on a receiver screen.

The Packers’ defense forced the three-and-out after Douglas stopped David Montgomery on a short screen. Green Bay also went three-and-out, with Pat O’Donnell Booming a 72-yard punt into Chicago’s end zone.

The Packers forced another three-and-out after a false start penalty on the Bears on first down. Fields attempted an illegal forward pass on third-and-10 for the loss of down.

Amari Rodgers returned Trenton Gill’s punt for 20 yards to the Green Bay 45.

The Packers came out charging on the next series. Randall Cobb caught a pass in the flat for nine yards on first down. Jones and Dillon gained 22 yards on the next three carries.

A holding penalty and sack set up second-and-28 from the Chicago 42, but Rodgers Flared a pass to Romeo Doubs on a receiver screen that the Rookie fourth-round pick gained 20 yards on behind Elgton Jenkins.

Cobb lined up in the backfield on third-and-8 and caught a wheel route for the first down. Dillon then threw the lead block on Jones’ 8-yard touchdown off a push pass from Rodgers.

It was Rodgers’ 450th career touchdown pass. He’s just one of five quarterbacks in NFL history to surpass that mark.

The Packers forced another three-and-out after Cole Kmet dropped a first-down pass, Rashan Gary tackled Montgomery for a 5-yard loss and Fields settled for a short slant to Darnell Mooney on third-and-15.

Jones and Dillon already tied their combined carries (15) from last week’s opener in Minnesota after Jones picked up 14 yards on first down with a little more than two minutes left in the half.

With Robert Quinn lining up in the neutral zone, the Packers used a free play to pick up 15 yards on a screen pass to Jones. On second-and-7, Rodgers threw a 20-yard pass to Cobb on a deep crosser.