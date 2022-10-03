Packers beat Patriots, 27-24 on a walk-off field goal in overtime

GREEN BAY – The Packers survived a tougher-than-anyone-expected game Sunday at Lambeau Field, beating the Patriots 27-24 on K Mason Crosby’s walk-off 31-yard field goal on the final play of overtime.

The Patriots lost backup QB Brian Hoyer to a head injury early in the game, and Rookie draft pick Bailey Zappe took over the rest of the way. But New England hung tough and even forced the Packers to tie up the game late.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw a pick-six in the waning seconds of the first half to give the Patriots a 10-7 halftime lead. Eventually, the game was tied at 17 before both teams scored fourth-quarter touchdowns, with the Packers getting theirs on a back-shoulder throw to Rookie WR Romeo Doubs at the goal line.

Green Bay had a great chance to win the game in regulation, but Rodgers’ deep ball to the end zone for Doubs was ruled incomplete. Doubs initially caught it with a headlong dive, but he wasn’t able to maintain control of the ball as he hit the ground. A replay challenge was unsuccessful, and the game stayed tied, going to overtime.

Both teams punted on their first OT possessions, and then the Packers pounded out the game-winning drive on the ground. Starting from their own 10-yard line, the Packers drove 77 yards, with RB AJ Dillon doing the bulk of the work. A key third-down completion to WR Randall Cobb kept things going, and Doubs had a pair of receptions as well.

The Packers ran the clock all the way down to 4 seconds, called their last timeout, and sent out Crosby for the win, improving to 3-1 with a trip to London on deck.

Rodgers finished 21-of-35 for 251 yards with two TDs, one INT and an 89.1 rating. RB Aaron Jones had 16 carries for 110 yards, with Dillon adding 17 rushes for 73 yards.

WR Allen Lazard had six catches for 116 yards, and Doubs had five for 47 with a TD. TE Robert Tonyan also had a TD, catching two passes for 22. Rookie WR Christian Watson had his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard rush. The Packers rushed for 199 yards as a team in the game.

For the Patriots, RB Damien Harris had 18 carries for 86 yards and a TD, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson added 14 carries for 66 yards.

Zappe was 10-of-15 for 99 yards with a TD and a 107.4 passer rating. WR Nelson Agholor had 46 yards on three catches.