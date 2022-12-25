Packers at Dolphins: Tyreek Hill Among Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, coming off back-to-back victories over the worst teams in the NFC, will have to step up their game to beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beaten,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after knocking off the Rams on Monday night. “I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence. Now we’re playing against some better football teams down the stretch that we can go to Miami and win.”

