Packers at Commanders spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 7 NFL game

It might not be Panic time for the Green Bay Packers just yet, but it is getting close to that point. They enter Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders on a two-game losing streak, dropping them to 3-3 on the season. Despite the losing streak and a blowout loss at home to the Jets a week, the Packers are still nearly a touchdown favorite on the road.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET Sunday from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The game will be televised on Fox.

This is a massive game for the Packers and one that they cannot afford to lose. Not only are the Commanders one of the worst Offensive teams in the league, but they are also starting backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke as Carson Wentz is sidelined with an injury. Making matters more bleak for the Packers, their schedule in the weeks following Sunday becomes quite daunting with Buffalo, Dallas, Tennessee, and Philadelphia all Looming over the next five weeks.

Aaron Rodgers has looked like a shell of his former self this season, while the wide receiver room is badly missing Davante Adams following his trade to Las Vegas over the offseason.

The Commanders enter the game after narrowly snapping a four-game losing streak with an ugly Thursday night win in Chicago. The Commanders offense has not scored more than 17 points in any of its past four games and now has to turn to a backup quarterback.

Given that and the Packers’ struggles, the over/under for this game is set at only 41 points. No Commanders game has hit that number since Week 2 of the season, while only two of the six Packers’ games have topped it.

What are the odds for Commanders vs. Packers

Team Spread Total Moneyline -4.5 41.5 -225 +180

All odds from BetMGM. Click here for live odds.

Storylines for Commanders vs. Packers

Expert Picks for Commanders vs. Packers

Writer Straight Up Pick Tashan Reed Josh Kendall Ben Standig Mark Kaboly Jay Morrison Larry Holder Michael-Shawn Dugar Zach Berman Austin Mock Nick Kosmider

(Photo of Matt LaFleur: Mark Hoffman/USA Today)