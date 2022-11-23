Packers and Eagles play on Sunday Night Football

Packers CB Rasul Douglas, who attended East Orange (NJ) High School, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 2017 and played three seasons (2017-19) for Philadelphia…Packers S Rudy Ford played in 18 games for the Eagles in 2019-20…Packers LB Eric Wilson appeared in seven games for the Eagles in 2021…Packers G Jon Runyan attended St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, and his father, Jon Sr., played nine seasons (2000-08) for the Eagles… Packers T Yosh Nijman was born in Orange, NJ, and attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ …Packers S Darnell Savage attended Caravel Academy in Bear, Del. …Packers S Adrian Amos (2011-14) and T Rasheed Walker (2018-21) both played collegiately at Penn State…Packers running backs Coach Ben Sirmans was born in East Orange, NJ …Packers inside linebackers Coach Kirk Olivadotti was born in Wilmington , Del. …Packers quarterbacks Coach Tom Clements is from McKees Rocks, Pa. …Packers wide receivers/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable is from South Park, Pa. …Packers senior Analyst John Donovan was born in River Edge, NJ, and was an Assistant defensive backs Coach for Villanova in 1997…Eagles LB TJ Edwards played at the University of Wisconsin from 2015-18…Eagles LS Rick Lovato appeared in two games for the Packers during the 2015 season…Packers defensive Coordinator Joe Barry and Assistant special teams Coach Byron Storer coached on the San Diego Chargers’ staff in 2013 with Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni and tight ends Coach Jason Michael…Barry and Storer also coached on the Chargers ‘ staff with Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen in 2012…Steichen and Packers special teams Coordinator were on the San Diego staff together in 2011…Bisaccia and Storer coached on the Raiders’ staff with Eagles running backs/assistant head Coach Jemal Singleton in 2018…Packers Offensive Coordinator Adam Stenavich and Eagles special teams Coordinator Michael Clay coached on the San Francisco 49ers’ staff together from 2017-18…Packers defensive backs/p Assing game Coordinator Jerry Gray and Eagles defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon coached together in Tennessee from 2012-13 and again in Minnesota from 2014-17…Gray also coached with Eagles linebackers Coach Nick Rallis in Minnesota in 2018…Packers Offensive line Coach Luke Butkus and Eagles wide receivers Coach Aaron Moorehead were teammates at Illinois from 1999-2001…Eagles passing game Coordinator Kevin Patullo and Vrable were both assistants for the New York Jets from 2015-16…Eagles defensive line Coach Tracy Rocker coached the defensive line for South Carolina in 2020 when Packers LB Kingsley Enagbare played for the Gamecocks…Packers head Coach Matt LaFleur and Barry were on the Rams’ staff in 2017 when Eagles DE Robert Quinn played for Los Angeles and Barry was with the Rams in 2018 when Eagles DL Ndamukong Suh played there… Former college teammates include: Packers LB Quay Walker and DL Devonte Wyatt and Eagles DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia); Packers G/T Royce Newman and Eagles WR AJ Brown (Mississippi); Packers LB Preston Smith and Eagles DT Fletcher Cox and CB Darius Slay (Mississippi State); Packers C/G Josh Myers and Eagles RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State); Packers T Rasheed Walker and Eagles RB Miles Sanders (Penn State),