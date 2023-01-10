Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner? Cowboys NFL Coach Tracker

JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new Offensive Coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday.

Turner, 40, Coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera’s staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game.

There are a number of candidates who could be linked to the job, but perhaps the biggest name could be former Denver Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going just 4-11 through 15 games.

